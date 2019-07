- Detroit police are investigating after a man was found dead in a neighborhood on the city's west side.

A man was found shot in the head in an early 2000s Cadillac DTS on Marlowe Street, not far from Lyndon. That's near Hubbell Avenue.

Police were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police didn't have any other information to give yet at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.