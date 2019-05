- A man was fatally shot on Meyers in Detroit Monday morning.

"I thought he was just lying in the grass when I woke up this morning," said a neighbor.

But when police and emergency crews arrived, she realized her street was now a crime scene.

Police said that a suspect has been taken into custody.

The resident, who does not want to be identified, says the victim lived nearby.

At about 4 p.m. Sunday she saw him acting strangely, walking in the middle of the street. A few hours later that day around 7 p.m. she says she saw the victim again.

"I knew something was wrong," she said. "He was walking down the street naked. When I called police, nobody came."

The resident said she called police each time after seeing the man. When FOX 2 contacted Detroit Police about the woman's accusations we were told: "Detroit Police looked into this citizen's claims and no such calls came into DPD on that day, for that timeframe."