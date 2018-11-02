Man nearly beaten to death at bachelor party at Detroit strip club

- The family of a man who was so severely beaten two weeks ago that he's still unconscious in the hospital believes someone inside the strip club knows what happened.

Brandon Lyons, 30, was at Bouzouki Gentleman's Club in Greektown on October 20th. The guys he was with said he went to the restroom and never came back, his girlfriend Courtney Felt said.

"(His friend) ran down the street where the party bus was, couldn't find him anywhere. (He) called his phone a couple times - his cell phone - and then the cops answered and said 'we're in the back, we have him. We're getting in the ambulance,'" Felt said.

More than two weeks later, Lyons is still in a coma.

"He has no other injuries than his head. He's had multiple brain bleeds, he had to have half of his skull removed. He's still not awake," Felt said.

His family is convinced that Brandon was assaulted by someone at the strip club. They even believe someone there knows what happened but a representative from Bouzouki said nobody was beat up and declined to comment any further.

Detroit Police say no arrests have been made but the investigation is active and ongoing.

Felt is hopeful that he can recover.

"They said it's going to be a one to two year recovery and he's going to go to rehab after this. It's just sad," Felt said.

The family posted a GoFundMe in hopes that people will be willing and able to help them out.