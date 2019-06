- A man fatally shot a home invasion suspect on Detroit's west side Tuesday night.

According to Detroit police, the resident shot the suspect, a Hispanic man in his 20s, dead at about 9:45 p.m.

The 39-year-old homeowner was inside his home with his children in the area of Burwell and Chopin at the time of the break-in.

Police have no one in custody currently.

