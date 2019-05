- A 30-year-old man was critically hurt in a shooting overnight at a home in Warren.

Warren police say the shooting happened after a fight about the relationship between the victim and his 41-year-old boyfriend in the 11200 block of Hupp Avenue, which is near 9 Mile and Hoover.

Police have the 41-year-old in custody right now and say he is claiming self defense.

When police arrived the victim was found shot and was in stable condition, but has since been downgraded to critical.

Police late executed a warrant and confiscated an AR-15.