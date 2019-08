- Michigan State Police are on scene in the 2600 block of Lehigh in Inkster investigating a homicide.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a male victim, who was driving a car, got into an altercation with another man who was driving another car. During the confrontation, the man in the other car fired shots, striking the victim in the head and killing him.

While the investigation is still ongoing, authorities say this does not appear to be a random incident.

