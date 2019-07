- The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old man was shot and killed while he sat in a car outside of a home where a man and woman were arguing.

According to the Sheriff, they were called to a home on Newman Lane in Pontiac late Saturday night to a report of a shooting. Deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department all responded to the shooting.

The victim, identified as a 40-year-old man from Pontiac, was still sitting in the car when they arrived. Paramedics pulled him from the car and started CPR before taking him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, a man and woman were standing outside the home on Newman when the man started yelling at him. The man in the argument has been identified as 29-year-old Keandre Seay.

Witnesses told deputies Seay turned his aggression to the man who was sitting in the car in front of the home.

The two men started arguing and witnesses said Seay shot the victim as he sat in the car.

Seay then left before deputies and paramedics arrived.

Deputies are asking for help finding Seay. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP where you will remain anonymous and receive a cash reward.