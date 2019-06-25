< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man wanted for recording man using urinal at Woodhaven bowling alley Jun 25 2019 05:36PM Posted Jun 25 2019 05:39PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 25 2019 05:36PM EDT WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - Woodhaven police said a man is wanted for using his cell phone to record men going to the restroom inside a bowling alley, and they said when he was confronted, they found 150 different video clips.</p><p>Ryan Dustin Gaynier, 36, is accused by Woodhaven Police of being a video voyeur who recorded men using the restroom inside the Woodhaven Bowl-a-rama. </p><p>"You would expect privacy, even in a public bathroom," said Woodhaven Police Chief Robert Toth. "It's certainly a large-scale of invasion of privacy."</p><p>It started on December 14 when a man was using the restroom inside the bowling alley on Horn Road and noticed a man using a cell phone to take photos and videos of him urinating.</p><p>The man alerted staff and the general manager said they called the cops while the man hid in the stall. He got out of the stall but was pointed out in the crowd by the man and identified as Gaynier. But he maintained his innocence.</p><p>"The officers, after speaking with the victim, the victim described him and was able to point him out in a crowd," said Toth. "He was evasive with his answers. At one point they were able to seize his cellular phone as evidence."</p><p>When police searched his phone, they said they found 150 different video clips, including the man who first reported him.</p><p>"The victim had every concern and his concerns were correct. The images of him were actually on that phone," Toth said.</p><p>The bowling alley's general manager said Gaynier was employed in the Winning Hand Poker Room, but he was removed from the building, fired, and banned from the property.</p><p>Six months later, police are still trying to track him down. Woodhaven Police signed a 50-count felony warrant back on June 14th. </p><p>"They've reached out to him numerous times. They've sent him certified mail in an attempt to get him to come in," Toth said.</p><p>According to Detective Sgt. Jeff Brust, they have almost 100 men on the videos who need to be identified.</p><p>"94 of the videos in question are of unknown males urinating at the urinal in men's restroom," Brust said in court.</p><p>The 50 charges include 25 each of video voyeurism and using a computer to commit a crime. They're up to 4,000 boxes" data-articleId="414718997" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/A_motorcycle_club_and_a_teenager_have_ra_0_7443092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/A_motorcycle_club_and_a_teenager_have_ra_0_7443092_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/A_motorcycle_club_and_a_teenager_have_ra_0_7443092_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/A_motorcycle_club_and_a_teenager_have_ra_0_7443092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/A_motorcycle_club_and_a_teenager_have_ra_0_7443092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Remember the teen-motorcycle club duo collecting cereal for hungry kids? They're up to 4,000 boxes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 07:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The ingredients for breakfast can be simple: Cereal, milk and a hearty appetite.</p><p>Finding those ingredients for thousands of hungry kids this summer is less so.</p><p>Well, don't tell that to Dillon Marshall-Alley, whose well on his way to accomplishing the ladder. Not a month into his objective of bringing food to those in need, Marshall-Alley has already helped raise breakfast - and money - by the thousands.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/amid-vibrant-reds-blues-and-greens-adults-with-special-needs-make-money-selling-artwork" title="Amid vibrant reds, blues and greens, adults with special needs make money selling their artwork" data-articleId="414706699" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Adults_with_special_needs_work__make_mon_0_7443161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Adults_with_special_needs_work__make_mon_0_7443161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Adults_with_special_needs_work__make_mon_0_7443161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Adults_with_special_needs_work__make_mon_0_7443161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Adults_with_special_needs_work__make_mon_0_7443161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amid vibrant reds, blues and greens, adults with special needs make money selling their artwork</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 06:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jacob Barron is standing next to a canvas longer than his wingspan.</p><p>It's dressed in a crowded pattern of red streaks varying in stroke. Some are stained blood-red and are super thick, while other skinnier lines emit a sunset orange. Barron's masterpiece is his newest piece of artwork.</p><p>"This is my most current piece of artwork, and it's a mix of ink, pastel," he said. "There's also crayon and things."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/following-fireworks-car-struck-9-year-old-girl-crossing-with-her-mom-before-driving-away" title="Following fireworks, car struck 9-year-old girl crossing with her mom, before driving away" data-articleId="414701675" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nine_year_old_struck_by_car_following_De_0_7442780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nine_year_old_struck_by_car_following_De_0_7442780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nine_year_old_struck_by_car_following_De_0_7442780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nine_year_old_struck_by_car_following_De_0_7442780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nine_year_old_struck_by_car_following_De_0_7442780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Following fireworks, car struck 9-year-old girl crossing with her mom, before driving away</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 06:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A night of joy and night sky gazing turned to tragedy when a 9-year-old girl was struck by a car.</p><p>"She just wanted to go to the fireworks so bad," said Rose Edwards, grandma to the girl who was hit. "We never thought it would end up with her being in the hospital like this."</p><p>A metro Detroit family had just finished watching Monday night's firework show when they came to the intersection of Jefferson near Iroquois Street. When Joann crossed the road with her daughter Skylah, a white older model vehicle hit the girl. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-cam-video-released-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-woods"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P BABY INDIA FOUND IN WOODS 5P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jussie smollett noose around neck bodycam_1561415753071.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="KFC's new, limited-edition Cheetos chicken sandwich is pictured in a provided photo. (Credit: KFC)" title="kfc1_1561399118704-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/abandoned-tents-human-waste-piling-up-on-mount-everest-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Abandoned_tents__human_waste_piling_up_o_0_7434801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Abandoned_tents__human_waste_piling_up_o_0_20190624021316-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/amid-vibrant-reds-blues-and-greens-adults-with-special-needs-make-money-selling-artwork" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Adults_with_special_needs_work__make_mon_0_7443161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Adults_with_special_needs_work__make_mon_0_7443161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Adults_with_special_needs_work__make_mon_0_7443161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Adults_with_special_needs_work__make_mon_0_7443161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Adults_with_special_needs_work__make_mon_0_7443161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Amid vibrant reds, blues and greens, adults with special needs make money selling their artwork</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/following-fireworks-car-struck-9-year-old-girl-crossing-with-her-mom-before-driving-away" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nine_year_old_struck_by_car_following_De_0_7442780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nine_year_old_struck_by_car_following_De_0_7442780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nine_year_old_struck_by_car_following_De_0_7442780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nine_year_old_struck_by_car_following_De_0_7442780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nine_year_old_struck_by_car_following_De_0_7442780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Following fireworks, car struck 9-year-old girl crossing with her mom, before driving away</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nathaniel-abraham-gets-break-by-judge-in-drug-dealing-sentence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nathaniel_Abraham_gets_break_by_judge_in_0_7443009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nathaniel_Abraham_gets_break_by_judge_in_0_7443009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nathaniel_Abraham_gets_break_by_judge_in_0_7443009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nathaniel_Abraham_gets_break_by_judge_in_0_7443009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Nathaniel_Abraham_gets_break_by_judge_in_0_7443009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nathaniel Abraham gets break by judge in drug dealing sentence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/michigan-gov-whitmer-blasts-gop-for-vacation-instead-of-resolving-budget" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_blasts_GOP_for__va_0_7442773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_blasts_GOP_for__va_0_7442773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_blasts_GOP_for__va_0_7442773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_blasts_GOP_for__va_0_7442773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_blasts_GOP_for__va_0_7442773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Michigan Gov. Whitmer blasts GOP for "vacation" instead of resolving budget</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-wanted-for-recording-man-using-urinal-at-woodhaven-bowling-alley" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Man_wanted_for_recording_man_using_urina_0_7442864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Man_wanted_for_recording_man_using_urina_0_7442864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Man_wanted_for_recording_man_using_urina_0_7442864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Man_wanted_for_recording_man_using_urina_0_7442864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Man_wanted_for_recording_man_using_urina_0_7442864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man wanted for recording man using urinal at Woodhaven bowling alley</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 