Manager of rapper Tee Grizzley killed as gunman shoots up SUV on Detroit's east side 21 2019 10:13PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425003001_425002687_195457",video:"597202",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Manager_of_rapper_Tee_Grizzley_killed_as_0_7608560_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Hip%2520Hop%2520manager%2520Jobina%2520Brown%2520was%2520shot%2520and%2520killed%2520on%2520the%2520city%2527s%2520east%2520side%2520Tuesday%2520night.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/21/Manager_of_rapper_Tee_Grizzley_killed_as_gunman__597202_1800.mp4?Expires=1661048010&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ADbxllOoOxweql8JrRY4jTABSbo",eventLabel:"Manager%20of%20rapper%20Tee%20Grizzley%20killed%20as%20gunman%20shoots%20up%20SUV%20on%20Detroit%27s%20east%20side-425002687",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmanager-of-rapper-tee-grizzley-killed-as-gunman-shoots-up-suv-on-detroit-s-east-side%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3siG8InGxUUPRIvUl07ttel45kJfd90YqbDCyrBgjI7jq8HvSRILnVqr4"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 10:13PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-425003001"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 10:13PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 12:16AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/tee%20grizzley%20manager%20killed_1566439448566.jpg_7608491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425003001-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/tee%20grizzley%20manager%20killed_1566439448566.jpg_7608491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425003001-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="tee grizzley manager killed_1566439448566.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/tee%20grizzley1_1566439619282.jpg_7608493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425003001-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="tee grizzley1_1566439619282.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/tee%20grizzley%20manager_1566439619016.JPG_7608492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425003001-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="tee grizzley manager_1566439619016.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425003001-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/tee%20grizzley%20manager%20killed_1566439448566.jpg_7608491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="tee grizzley manager killed_1566439448566.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/tee%20grizzley1_1566439619282.jpg_7608493_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="tee grizzley1_1566439619282.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img <strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - Hip Hop manager Jobina Brown was shot and killed on the city's east side Tuesday night. We're told the SUV had several bullet holes but Tee Grizzley and his driver were not hit. </p><p>Detroit Police are working to figure out a motive here and if the rapper was actually the intended target. </p><p>The manager behind much of the success of Detroit Rappers Tee Grizzley and Sada Baby was gunned down last night on Detroit's east side.</p><p>The hip hop community is mourning the loss of 41-year-old Jobina Brown.</p><p>"It's a horrible gut feeling when you first get the news," said Mikey Eckstein, music manager.</p><p>Fellow hip hop artist manager, Mikey Eckstein has worked closely with rapper Tee Grizzley. Tee Grizzley hired his Aunt Jobina to manage him two years ago and since then, his career has taken off. </p><p>"People need to look at her legacy - that anyone can do it, at any time or any age," Eckstein said. "I think that's what she should be remembered for."</p><p>Sources tell FOX 2 Tee Grizzley was in the front seat of an SUV with Jobina in the back Tuesday. A driver took them to a home near Mack and Cadieux.</p><p>The rapper allegedly got out of the car, then someone walked up and started firing shots.</p><p>"I turned down the TV and I realized it was outside, I quickly opened the door and then quickly shut the door again," said Barney McDowell, a neighbor.</p><p>The whole scene unfolding right in front of Barney McDowell's house - that he just bought here.</p><p>McDowell says Jobina was laying in the street until police came. She was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.</p><p>Detroit police are searching for the shooter.</p><p>"It's just a terrible tragedy to happen to anybody," said McDowell. "My condolences to the family."</p><p>Detroit police say Tee Grizzley and the driver of that SUV were not hurt. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/neighbors-complaints-were-made-about-sw-detroit-dogs-in-the-past" title="Neighbors: Complaints were made about SW Detroit dogs in the past" data-articleId="425025217" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Neighbors__Complaints_were_made_about_SW_0_7608669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Neighbors__Complaints_were_made_about_SW_0_7608669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Neighbors__Complaints_were_made_about_SW_0_7608669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Neighbors__Complaints_were_made_about_SW_0_7608669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Neighbors__Complaints_were_made_about_SW_0_7608669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The only reason Edward Cruz was around to come to Emma Hernandez's aid as three dogs attacked her Monday, is because he moved back to his childhood home in southwest Detroit where his family called 911 because dogs were running last August." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Neighbors: Complaints were made about SW Detroit dogs in the past</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 12:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 12:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"It's been terrible, I've been thinking about her every single day," said Edward Cruz.</p><p>The only reason Edward Cruz was around to come to Emma Hernandez's aid as three dogs attacked her Monday, is because he moved back to his childhood home in southwest Detroit.</p><p>Last August his family called 911 because dogs were running wild, he says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tips-for-managing-your-finances-in-college" title="Tips for managing your finances in college" data-articleId="425022972" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Tips_for_managing_your_finances_in_colle_0_7608851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Tips_for_managing_your_finances_in_colle_0_7608851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Tips_for_managing_your_finances_in_colle_0_7608851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Tips_for_managing_your_finances_in_colle_0_7608851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Tips_for_managing_your_finances_in_colle_0_7608851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="College brings all kinds of new changes and challenges for students." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tips for managing your finances in college</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 11:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>College brings all kinds of new changes and challenges for students.</p><p>From school work and living on your own to managing your own finances, there's a lot to learn. </p><p>Joining FOX 2 is local financial instructor Kirk Cassidy from the Retirement Education Foundation to help ease the burden for soon-to-be scholars.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/detroit-police-seek-hit-and-run-driver-who-ran-down-woman-with-corvette" title="Detroit Police seek hit and run driver who ran down woman with Corvette" data-articleId="425018430" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Detroit_Police_seek_hit_and_run_driver_w_0_7608664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Detroit_Police_seek_hit_and_run_driver_w_0_7608664_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Detroit_Police_seek_hit_and_run_driver_w_0_7608664_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Detroit_Police_seek_hit_and_run_driver_w_0_7608664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Detroit_Police_seek_hit_and_run_driver_w_0_7608664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It was supposed to be a date night at Cliff Bell's in downtown Detroit." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Detroit Police seek hit and run driver who ran down woman with Corvette</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 11:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 11:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was supposed to be a date night at Cliff Bell's in downtown Detroit.</p><p>But before she ever set foot in the club, she was hit by a Corvette. She is alright now but the video is hard to watch.</p><p>"We saw the same Corvette whip around the corner and he said watch out - but it was too late," said Kristen Forbing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vaping-changes-blood-vessels-after-one-use-even-with-no-nicotine-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/VapingBloodVesselStudy_Banner_Getty_1566420447912_7607546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A promoter puffs from an e-cigarette while working at a stand during Vape Jam 2019. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)" title="VapingBloodVesselStudy_Banner_Getty_1566420447912-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vaping affects blood vessels after one use — even with no nicotine, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/6-senior-citizens-arrested-for-allegedly-having-sex-in-public-in-local-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/suspects_1566420178489_7607666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="4 of the 6 suspects pictured left to right, John Linartz, Charles Ardito, Richard Butler, Daniel Dobbins. The 2 other suspects were not booked and photographed. (Fairfield Police)" title="suspects_1566420178489-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>6 senior citizens arrested for allegedly having sex in public in local park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-moms-demand-action-rally"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/18/___Moms_Demand_Action____rally_0_7601308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="___Moms_Demand_Action____rally_0_20190819001208"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Moms Demand Action' rally</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-weekend-recession-fear-china-tradewar-rashida-tlaib-vs-israel-and-more"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/18/Let_It_Rip_0_7601046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Let_It_Rip_0_20190818154916"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Let It Rip Weekend: Recession fear, China tradewar, Rashida Tlaib vs Israel and more</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6404_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6404"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tips-for-managing-your-finances-in-college" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Tips_for_managing_your_finances_in_colle_0_7608851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Tips_for_managing_your_finances_in_colle_0_7608851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Tips_for_managing_your_finances_in_colle_0_7608851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Tips_for_managing_your_finances_in_colle_0_7608851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Tips_for_managing_your_finances_in_colle_0_7608851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tips for managing your finances in college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-police-seek-hit-and-run-driver-who-ran-down-woman-with-corvette" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/hit%20and%20run%20suspect_1566443473965.jpg_7608661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/hit%20and%20run%20suspect_1566443473965.jpg_7608661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/hit%20and%20run%20suspect_1566443473965.jpg_7608661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/hit%20and%20run%20suspect_1566443473965.jpg_7608661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/hit%20and%20run%20suspect_1566443473965.jpg_7608661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit Police seek hit and run driver who ran down woman with Corvette</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/manager-of-rapper-tee-grizzley-killed-as-gunman-shoots-up-suv-on-detroit-s-east-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/tee%20grizzley%20manager%20killed_1566439448566.jpg_7608491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/tee%20grizzley%20manager%20killed_1566439448566.jpg_7608491_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/tee%20grizzley%20manager%20killed_1566439448566.jpg_7608491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/tee%20grizzley%20manager%20killed_1566439448566.jpg_7608491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/tee%20grizzley%20manager%20killed_1566439448566.jpg_7608491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Manager of rapper Tee Grizzley killed as gunman shoots up SUV on Detroit's east side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mariners-inn-she-program-shelters-and-empowers-at-risk-young-women" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/917DF5F93CA14CF0A411D7B46E5768D4_1566437846660_7608425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/917DF5F93CA14CF0A411D7B46E5768D4_1566437846660_7608425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/917DF5F93CA14CF0A411D7B46E5768D4_1566437846660_7608425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/917DF5F93CA14CF0A411D7B46E5768D4_1566437846660_7608425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/917DF5F93CA14CF0A411D7B46E5768D4_1566437846660_7608425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mariners Inn 'She' program shelters and empowers at-risk young women</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fifty-years-ago-this-man-was-challenged-to-travel-across-lake-michigan-by-bathtub-he-won-the-bet" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fifty_years_ago__a_Michigan_man_traveled_0_7608279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fifty_years_ago__a_Michigan_man_traveled_0_7608279_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fifty_years_ago__a_Michigan_man_traveled_0_7608279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fifty_years_ago__a_Michigan_man_traveled_0_7608279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fifty_years_ago__a_Michigan_man_traveled_0_7608279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>50 years ago, this man was challenged to travel across Lake Michigan by bathtub. He won the bet</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> 