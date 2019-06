- Marygrove College in Detroit will close permanently in December at the end of its fall 2019 semester, the college said Wednesday.

This comes about two years after the college abruptly announced it was no longer offering its undergraduate programs. The school has been around since 1905 since its inception in Monroe, and then was in the city of Detroit for 92 years.

School officials had hoped their remaining graduate degree and professional development programs in Education, Human Resource Management and Social Justice would be sustainable, but had to make the difficult decision to close.

The school says its closing due to low enrollment and financial struggles. The Catholic graduate school was sponsored by the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM).

Faculty and staff were also made aware of the decision Wednesday, as well as the school's 305 current students.

Marygrove has a teach-out agreement with Oakland University as of now so students who are within one year of graduation can do so through the partnership. Other agreements are pending.