Mayor Mike Duggan announces plan to rename Chene Park for Aretha Franklin

- During Friday's funeral for Aretha Franklin, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan detailed the Queen of Soul's love for Detroit and announced plans to rename Chene Park for her.

Duggan spoke around 12 p.m. Friday at the funeral for Aretha, explaining her love for the city of Detroit and live music. However, he said she noticed the city was missing out something: live music.

Duggan said that she decided to change that - and brought live music to Chene Park, the same place where a concert in her honor was held Thursday night.

In her memory, Duggan said that he is submitting a proposal to the city council to rename Chene Park for Aretha Franklin. The new name would be Aretha Franklin Park, if approved.

Duggan said the renaming of the park is fitting, considering the park is on the Detroit River, which Aretha loved so much.

