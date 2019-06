- The Oakland County Health Division says the measles outbreak has officially ended in the county. It's been the largest outbreak in the area since 1991.

The outbreak began in March when an ill traveler from New York visited the area. Forty of the 44 confirmed measles cases in Michigan occurred in Oakland County, and infected individuals ranged in age from eight months to 63 years old.

Since then, health officials say they've given more than 3,300 measles (MMR) vaccines and held special clinics in the affected areas.

"The end of this outbreak is a true testament to the work of Health Division staff and our invaluable community partners," Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for the Oakland County Health Division, said in a press release. "We are thankful that this outbreak has ended, and hope it also serves as a reminder of how important getting vaccinated is to prevent future outbreaks in Oakland County."

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air.

The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present. Symptoms of measles usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include: high fever (may spike to over 104˚F); cough; runny nose; red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis); tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin. A rash that is red, raised, blotchy usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms, and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin.

For more information about measles, visit www.oakgov.com/health.