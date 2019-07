- Once the Fourth of July is over, it seems like the school supplies immediately show up at Meijer. And, believe it not, school starts in a few weeks, so Meijer is helping teachers by increasing the teachers discount and extending it through September.

Meijer announced teachers will get a 15% discount starting now and lasting through September 28th.

The teacher discount applies to spiral notebooks and schoolroom essentials like Crayola, Elmer's Glue, Sharpies and Post-It Notes to planners and journals, memo boards and even popular branded and stylized backpacks like Jansport, Nike, Under Armour and Adidas.

Teachers can get the discount by showing a current school ID at the customer service desk. They'll get a coupon that can be used for purchases in-store and will need to get a new coupon every time they come back for more back-to-school supplies.

"We recognize that teachers spend a lot of money out of their own pockets on school supplies, and we hope this offer will help," said Brandon Pasch, Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer. "Everyone deserves to enjoy their summers to the fullest, so our 'all-summer-long' offer was designed to allow teachers to save whenever is most convenient, and as many times as they like."

Last year, Meijer gave a 10% discount.

For more information, visit Meijer.com/seasonal/back-to-school.