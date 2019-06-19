< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Metro Detroit tourist suffers health scare in the Dominican Republic Metro Detroit tourist suffers health scare in the Dominican Republic addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/metro-detroit-tourist-suffers-health-scare-in-the-domican-republic" addthis:title="Metro Detroit tourist suffers health scare in the Dominican Republic"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413481567.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413481567");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413481567_413481526_127757"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413481567_413481526_127757";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413481526","video":"575921","title":"Metro%20Detroit%20tourist%20suffers%20health%20scare%20in%20the%20Domican%20Republic","caption":"Natalie%20Stanley%20is%20just%20one%20of%20dozens%20of%20tourists%20sickened%20while%20visiting%20the%20Domincan%20Republic.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F19%2FMetro_Detroit_tourist_suffers_health_sca_0_7417869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F19%2FMetro_Detroit_tourist_suffers_health_scare_in_th_575921_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655525512%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dv6AJgiqP365SLI7eg1eQ3tK_yV4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmetro-detroit-tourist-suffers-health-scare-in-the-domican-republic"}},"createDate":"Jun 19 2019 12:11AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413481567_413481526_127757",video:"575921",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/Metro_Detroit_tourist_suffers_health_sca_0_7417869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Natalie%2520Stanley%2520is%2520just%2520one%2520of%2520dozens%2520of%2520tourists%2520sickened%2520while%2520visiting%2520the%2520Domincan%2520Republic.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/19/Metro_Detroit_tourist_suffers_health_scare_in_th_575921_1800.mp4?Expires=1655525512&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=v6AJgiqP365SLI7eg1eQ3tK_yV4",eventLabel:"Metro%20Detroit%20tourist%20suffers%20health%20scare%20in%20the%20Domican%20Republic-413481526",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmetro-detroit-tourist-suffers-health-scare-in-the-domican-republic"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 2 Staff
Posted Jun 19 2019 12:16AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 19 2019 12:11AM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 12:17AM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413481567-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/wjbk_visitor%20in%20the%20DR_1560917426415.JPG_7417868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413481567-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/wjbk_visitor%20in%20the%20DR_1560917426415.JPG_7417868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413481567-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wjbk_visitor in the DR_1560917426415.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/1E423F0AD9FA40BC8043850934CB0E3A_1560917424043_7417867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413481567-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="1E423F0AD9FA40BC8043850934CB0E3A_1560917424043.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/5C3F1E27F0D04FB6A53573B3FE130674_1560917423923_7417866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413481567-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="5C3F1E27F0D04FB6A53573B3FE130674_1560917423923.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413481567-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/wjbk_visitor%20in%20the%20DR_1560917426415.JPG_7417868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_visitor in the DR_1560917426415.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/1E423F0AD9FA40BC8043850934CB0E3A_1560917424043_7417867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="1E423F0AD9FA40BC8043850934CB0E3A_1560917424043.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_visitor in the DR_1560917426415.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/1E423F0AD9FA40BC8043850934CB0E3A_1560917424043_7417867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="1E423F0AD9FA40BC8043850934CB0E3A_1560917424043.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/5C3F1E27F0D04FB6A53573B3FE130674_1560917423923_7417866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="5C3F1E27F0D04FB6A53573B3FE130674_1560917423923.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/metro-detroit-tourist-suffers-health-scare-in-the-domican-republic" data-title="Detroit tourist suffers health scare in the DR" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/metro-detroit-tourist-suffers-health-scare-in-the-domican-republic" addthis:title="Detroit tourist suffers health scare in the DR" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/metro-detroit-tourist-suffers-health-scare-in-the-domican-republic";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x202\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413481567" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Natalie Stanley is just one of dozens of tourists sickened while visiting the Dominican Republic.</p><p>"When I started to get the appetizers I felt just sick," said Natalie Stanley. "Like my chest was starting to feel real heavy and I was like I can't breathe."</p><p>She and her husband travelled there June 9, she fell ill two days later after they went to dinner. He had a beer, she had a mixed drink.</p><p>"I told him that there was something seriously wrong with me because I was shaking uncontrollably," she said. "My jaw started clinching and then my pupils were really dilated. Like every 30 minutes I had to run to the bathroom. My husband was like are you really shaking that bad, I'm like yes."</p><p>Natalie and her husband cut their trip short and flew back to the states the next day. At least nine Americans have died in the Dominican Republic over the past year, now the country along with the FBI and CDC are investigating.</p><p>"They brought in the FBI to do toxicology analysis to see if there's something going on with the alcohol at different resorts or distribution of alcohol in the Dominican Republic," said David Fishman, Cadillac Travel Group. "They're looking at the different cases to see what has been going on."</p><p>David Fishman heads up the Cadillac Travel Group and says while the stories coming out of the Dominican Republic are tragic, they are also rare. Even so, international travelers should keep some things in mind.</p><p>"Don't ever travel by yourself anywhere, even if it's on resort property, by yourself. especially at night," said David Fishman. "If you put down your drink, you lose track of it, go get another drink. If that bartender doesn't pour that drink for you, don't take it. Don't take a drink from someone that's a stranger."</p><p>As questions mount about what's happening in the Dominican Republic, the Minister of Tourism said in a statement:</p><p>"We are confident that we can provide a definitive answer as soon as possible. You can also be sure that the necessary measures will be taken to make the country even safer for all visitors."</p><p>"I think that if you're going to go, you should proceed with caution," Stanley said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/14-first-responders-from-imlay-city-mobile-home-fire-honored-for-bravery" title="14 first responders from Imlay City mobile home fire honored for bravery" data-articleId="413477140" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/14_first_responders_from_Imlay_City_mobi_0_7418385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/14_first_responders_from_Imlay_City_mobi_0_7418385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/14_first_responders_from_Imlay_City_mobi_0_7418385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/14_first_responders_from_Imlay_City_mobi_0_7418385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/14_first_responders_from_Imlay_City_mobi_0_7418385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fourteen first responders all answered the same call in Imlay City on the early morning of Feb. 26." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>14 first responders from Imlay City mobile home fire honored for bravery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 11:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fourteen first responders all answered the same call in Imlay City on the early morning of Feb. 26. </p><p>A family of seven lost their home in a fire. The mother made it out and was begging Officer Sarah Colin for help. </p><p>"Being first on (the scene) the mother was outside, so that kind of stuck with me," she said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-shoots-home-invasion-suspect-to-death-on-detroit-s-west-side" title="Man shoots home invasion suspect to death on Detroit's west side" data-articleId="413472803" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/Man_shoots_home_invasion_suspect_to_deat_0_7417841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/Man_shoots_home_invasion_suspect_to_deat_0_7417841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/Man_shoots_home_invasion_suspect_to_deat_0_7417841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/Man_shoots_home_invasion_suspect_to_deat_0_7417841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/Man_shoots_home_invasion_suspect_to_deat_0_7417841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man fatally shot a home invasion suspect on Detroit's west side Tuesday night." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man shoots home invasion suspect to death on Detroit's west side</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 11:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 11:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man fatally shot a home invasion suspect on Detroit's west side Tuesday night.</p><p>According to Detroit police, the resident shot the suspect, a Hispanic man in his 20s, dead at about 9:45 p.m.</p><p>The 39-year-old homeowner was inside his home with his children in the area of Burwell and Chopin at the time of the break-in.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-for-graffiti-tribute-to-slain-friend-on-building-after-posting-it-on-facebook" title="Man arrested for graffiti tribute to slain friend on building after posting it on Facebook" data-articleId="413464246" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/Man_arrested_for_graffiti_tribute_to_sla_0_7418115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/Man_arrested_for_graffiti_tribute_to_sla_0_7418115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/Man_arrested_for_graffiti_tribute_to_sla_0_7418115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/Man_arrested_for_graffiti_tribute_to_sla_0_7418115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/Man_arrested_for_graffiti_tribute_to_sla_0_7418115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A memorial has led to a man behind bars in Mount Clemens." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested for graffiti tribute to slain friend on building after posting it on Facebook</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A graffiti memorial has led to a man behind bars in Mount Clemens.</p><p>It was apparently just a tribute to a shooting victim who had recently died. A good intention, but horrible idea made worse, when he posted a photo of his work on Facebook for everyone to see. </p><p>Phil Gilchrist is the executive director of the Anton Art Center says they encourage people to get creative with chalk on the sidewalk there - but not on the side on the building with spray paint.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/returning-citizen-opens-startup-on-detroit-s-east-side-10-20-30"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_7411734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_20190617235006"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Returning citizen opens startup on Detroit's east side: 10 20 30</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Videos from the scene showed many in the crowd running near the Toronto Raptors' victory rally and parade. (Photo credit: @TimLeMule / Twitter)" title="Video of crowd toronto_1560805599561.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire, police say; crowd runs from scene</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-drowns-saving-child-who-fell-from-bridge-in-detroit-lakes-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="water wake generic-409162"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Father drowns saving son who fell from bridge in Detroit Lakes, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-flint-water-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Let_it_Rip__Flint_Water_Case_0_7403407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Let_it_Rip__Flint_Water_Case_0_20190616143457"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Let it Rip: Flint Water Case</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 