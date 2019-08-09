< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423084869" data-article-version="1.0">Michigan Congressman calls for better background checks, bans on high capacity magazines</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-423084869" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Michigan Congressman calls for better background checks, bans on high capacity magazines&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/michigan-congressman-calls-for-better-background-checks-bans-on-high-capacity-magazines" data-title="Michigan Congressman calls for better background checks, bans on high capacity magazines" (FOX 2)</strong> - A Michigan Congressman is urging President Trump and the U.S. Senate to act on gun control after two mass shootings in just 13 hours last week. </p><p>After last weekend's mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, President Donald Trump promised action on guns would happen and even Tweeted that serious discussions were happening regarding meaningful background checks.</p><p>Congressman Andy Levin (D-Mich.) says he and others have volunteered to return to Washington from their break to deal with the issue. But he says the Senate won't make it happen.</p><p>"It's all about the Senate and Mitch McConnell," Levin said. "Clearly the senate is the one not acting."</p><p>Levin wants the Senate to act on proposed legislation that calls for universal background checks.</p><p>"We also would like to take up bans on high capacity magazines, bans on and military style weapons whose only purpose is to kill as quickly as possible," Levin said.</p><p>He also said they want to pass red flag laws but Levin is skeptical of the President's support for any action on guns.</p><p>"We know that you cannot trust what President Trump says, because he says one thing and changed his mind," Levin said. "My attitude is not to be optimistic or pessimistic - but to be persistent and so we just need to keep pushing until we win. No other country has anything like this number of deaths by firearm and we need to act."</p><p>Levin says it's not just the gun issue that needs to be addressed but also white supremacy.</p><p>"Domestic terrorism is a threat that we have to take very, very seriously and we need more concerted action on it," Levin said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/body-of-deported-chaldean-who-died-from-lack-of-insulin-being-flown-back-to-michigan" title="Body of deported Chaldean who died from lack of insulin being flown back to Michigan" data-articleId="423097329" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Deported_Chaldean_who_died_from_lack_of__0_7584509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Deported_Chaldean_who_died_from_lack_of__0_7584509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Deported_Chaldean_who_died_from_lack_of__0_7584509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Deported_Chaldean_who_died_from_lack_of__0_7584509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Deported_Chaldean_who_died_from_lack_of__0_7584509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body of deported Chaldean who died from lack of insulin being flown back to Michigan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 06:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You've seen the video, or maybe thumbnails of the video. </p><p>It features a Michigan man speaking directly to a camera, pleading to come home. </p><p>I begged them, I said 'please, I've never seen that country, I've never been there.' They forced me. I'm here now." Jimmy Al Daoud said in a video that's gone viral. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ford-shows-off-escape-hybrid-taxi-which-logged-more-than-400-000-miles" title="Ford shows off Escape Hybrid taxi which logged more than 400,000 miles" data-articleId="423096581" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Ford_Escape_Hybrid_taxi_has_logged_more__0_7584634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Ford_Escape_Hybrid_taxi_has_logged_more__0_7584634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Ford_Escape_Hybrid_taxi_has_logged_more__0_7584634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Ford_Escape_Hybrid_taxi_has_logged_more__0_7584634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Ford_Escape_Hybrid_taxi_has_logged_more__0_7584634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Big Apple has thousands of taxis, some of them Fords - but this one is special." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ford shows off Escape Hybrid taxi which logged more than 400,000 miles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"You can see the 400,000 miles were hard miles, taxi miles," said Gitanjil McRoy, Ford Motor Co. "(Those are) very different than driving a mile here in southeast Michigan and so it's evident by the seat that I'm sitting on has a split in the middle of it, the knobs and buttons on the console are all worn out, there's duct tape in the backseat."</p><p>The reason Ford executive Gitanjil McRoy, is so proud and the reason this yellow taxi is back at its birthplace is because of the fact that despite the heavy damage to the vehicle the Powertrain which is-</p><p>"Our engine, our transmission, our driveline and for an electrified powertrain that's the electric machine as well as the battery that supports it as an energy storage device," she said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mom-recalls-son-saying-he-believed-in-the-devil-before-his-body-was-found-shot-dead" title="Mom recalls son saying he "believed in the devil" before his body was found shot dead" data-articleId="423087952" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Family_heart_broken_over_dead_son_s_body_0_7584426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Family_heart_broken_over_dead_son_s_body_0_7584426_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Family_heart_broken_over_dead_son_s_body_0_7584426_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Family_heart_broken_over_dead_son_s_body_0_7584426_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Family_heart_broken_over_dead_son_s_body_0_7584426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom recalls son saying he "believed in the devil" before his body was found shot dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 06:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He has his hands resting on his head, holding back tears.</p><p>"He was all giggling and talking," said Christopher Davis. "It's really hard to lose my brother."</p><p>Then tears. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/whats-hot/grandson-takes-89-year-old-grandma-to-29-national-parks-after-she-says-shes-never-seen-mountains"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/52596046_2186684164726362_8111183224694112256_n%20THUMB_1565223293551.jpg_7579832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Brad Ryan, 38, took his grandmother, who he calls Grandma Joy, to Glacier National Park in Montana. (Photo Courtesy: Brad Ryan)" title="52596046_2186684164726362_8111183224694112256_n THUMB_1565223293551.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Grandson takes 89-year-old grandma to 29 national parks after she says she's never seen mountains</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/canadian-police-say-2-bodies-found-believed-to-be-fugitives-suspected-in-3-slayings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/canadian%20suspects_1565206270918.jpg_7578895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="McLeod and Schmegelsky were suspects in 3 murders. (Photo: British Columbia RCMP)" title="canadian suspects_1565206270918.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Canadian police say 2 bodies found, believed to be fugitives suspected in 3 slayings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gunfire-incidents-everywhere-countries-issue-travel-alerts-for-us-after-mass-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1160062735%20THUMB_1565126652264.jpg_7576570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="El Paso, Texas, Police and FBI continue to investigate the crime scene of the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart shootingon August 6, 2019. The August 3 shooting left 22 people dead. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)" title="1160062735_1565126652264-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Gunfire incidents everywhere': Countries issue travel alerts for US after mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-el-paso-mass-shooting-walmart-will-reportedly-still-sell-guns-and-ammunition"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897_7574291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Flowers and signs at a makeshift memorial outside the El Paso, Texas, Walmart where a mass shooting occurred Saturday. Walmart has said that it will continue to sell guns and ammunition. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)" title="WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After El Paso mass shooting, Walmart will reportedly still sell guns and ammunition</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ford-shows-off-escape-hybrid-taxi-which-logged-more-than-400-000-miles" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/29AC1C8582864B1E800BDE761B1F1B6B_1565390136658_7584641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/29AC1C8582864B1E800BDE761B1F1B6B_1565390136658_7584641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/29AC1C8582864B1E800BDE761B1F1B6B_1565390136658_7584641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/29AC1C8582864B1E800BDE761B1F1B6B_1565390136658_7584641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/29AC1C8582864B1E800BDE761B1F1B6B_1565390136658_7584641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ford shows off Escape Hybrid taxi which logged more than 400,000 miles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mom-recalls-son-saying-he-believed-in-the-devil-before-his-body-was-found-shot-dead" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wjbk_montgomery%20body%20found_080919_1565388664213.jpg_7584602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wjbk_montgomery%20body%20found_080919_1565388664213.jpg_7584602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wjbk_montgomery%20body%20found_080919_1565388664213.jpg_7584602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wjbk_montgomery%20body%20found_080919_1565388664213.jpg_7584602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wjbk_montgomery%20body%20found_080919_1565388664213.jpg_7584602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom recalls son saying he "believed in the devil" before his body was found shot dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/michigan-congressman-calls-for-better-background-checks-bans-on-high-capacity-magazines" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Michigan_Congressman_calls_for_better_ba_0_7584294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Michigan_Congressman_calls_for_better_ba_0_7584294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Michigan_Congressman_calls_for_better_ba_0_7584294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Michigan_Congressman_calls_for_better_ba_0_7584294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Michigan_Congressman_calls_for_better_ba_0_7584294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Michigan Congressman calls for better background checks, bans on high capacity magazines</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/warren-police-break-in-that-left-man-shot-to-death-was-not-random" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Warren_police__Break_in_that_left_man_sh_0_7584395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Warren_police__Break_in_that_left_man_sh_0_7584395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Warren_police__Break_in_that_left_man_sh_0_7584395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Warren_police__Break_in_that_left_man_sh_0_7584395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Warren_police__Break_in_that_left_man_sh_0_7584395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Warren police: Break-in that left man shot to death was not random</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/a-southfield-teen-learned-cpr-on-a-mission-trip-in-israel-he-later-saved-an-80-year-old-man-s-life" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Wjbk_Jaden%20and%20Benjamin_080919_1565375275811.jpeg_7584204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Wjbk_Jaden%20and%20Benjamin_080919_1565375275811.jpeg_7584204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Wjbk_Jaden%20and%20Benjamin_080919_1565375275811.jpeg_7584204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Wjbk_Jaden%20and%20Benjamin_080919_1565375275811.jpeg_7584204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Wjbk_Jaden%20and%20Benjamin_080919_1565375275811.jpeg_7584204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>A Southfield teen learned CPR while training in Israel. 