- A Michigan lawmaker has been charged with seeking a bribe from a labor union in exchange for a favorable vote on a wage issue.

A federal grand jury indicted state Rep. Larry Inman on charges of attempted extortion, soliciting a bribe and lying to the FBI. Inman is a Republican from the Traverse City area who is serving his third term in the House after decades as a local official in northern Michigan.

Inman is accused of pledging to vote against an effort to repeal Michigan's prevailing wage law if he could get campaign contributions from a carpenters union.

According to the indictment, Inman suggested a $5,000 campaign contribution wasn't enough and he wanted more money before the house vote.

Prosecutors say the union didn't respond as requested, and Inman voted to repeal the law - which was passed 56 to 53.

The indictment states that the communicationg was done via text and included one message that said "we never had this discussion."

Inman released a statement Wednesday, saying he's innocent. The Republican from the Traverse City area says he's "never compromised the integrity of my vote on any issue."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.