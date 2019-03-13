< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmichigan-state-trooper-saved-with-narcan-during-traffic-stop-of-drug-suspect width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Michigan State Police trooper saved with Narcan during traffic stop of drug suspect 13 2019 10:41PM By FOX 2 Staff
Posted Mar 13 2019 07:51PM EDT
Video Posted Mar 13 2019 10:41PM EDT
Updated Mar 14 2019 07:15AM EDT LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Trooper was saved with Narcan after coming into contact with a mix of fentanyl and cocaine Wednesday.

Troopers were in Lincoln Park, Mich. on a drug bust when at 3:30 p.m. troopers stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of Capitol, assisting the Downriver Area Narcotics Association task force.

At some point during vehicle and driver search, one of the troopers came in contact with a cocaine and fentanyl mix. He started to have symptoms consistent with an overdose, according to MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. 

"The trooper's partner recognized those signs and immediately administered two doses of Narcan," he said. "Troopers keep them in their cruisers at all time. Immediately the trooper started to recover but was taken to the hospital as a precaution."

Shaw said that dealing with cocaine and fentanyl can be very dangerous.

"The trooper did not even realize he came in contact with the drug," he said. "It can get into your system through your skin, breathing or eyes. Depending on what it's cut with you can die from an amount small enough to fit on the head of a pin."

Troopers found cocaine inside of the home they searched, including two guns which were also seized. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Threat of severe, stormy weather Thursday evening</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 10:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's been a while since we've had to talk about potential severe weather around here. But then, it's been a while since it's been 60 degrees! Let's dig into the details.</p><p>Thanks to a sharp mix of warm and cold air the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms exists between the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. today. The atmosphere will continue to de-stabilize as moisture and warm air pump in from the south. The passing of a cold front late this afternoon will then "pop the balloon" so to speak, sparking the storms.</p><p>The biggest two threats will be damaging winds and lightning. As the storms develop and rain falls, watch for these two elements beginning around 3 p.m. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/bloomberg-charity-to-help-michigan-fight-opioid-deaths-1" title="Bloomberg charity to help Michigan fight opioid deaths" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/10/23/wjbk-drugs%20opioids%20overdose%20pills-102318_1540317198218.jpg_6275888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/10/23/wjbk-drugs%20opioids%20overdose%20pills-102318_1540317198218.jpg_6275888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Bloomberg charity to help Michigan fight opioid deaths"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/10/23/wjbk-drugs%20opioids%20overdose%20pills-102318_1540317198218.jpg_6275888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/10/23/wjbk-drugs%20opioids%20overdose%20pills-102318_1540317198218.jpg_6275888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Bloomberg charity to help Michigan fight opioid deaths"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's charity will invest $10 million to help Michigan fight opioid overdose deaths.

The Bloomberg Philanthropies' funding was announced Thursday and is designed to speed up access to treatment and improve prevention.

Projects may include expanding distribution of naloxone and medications for opioid use disorder and enhancing systems to improve data collection to help speed response. 