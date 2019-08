- Friday night provided a beautiful backdrop for the grand opening of the new Miracle Field of North Oakland.

It is a new baseball diamond designed to give everyone a chance to play. It removes the barriers for those who are disabled - and it's a grand slam for the entire community.

The field is located in Orion Township at the corner of Clarkston and Baldwin roads.

FOX 2's Deena Centofanti spoke to the many people and families that helped make it a reality. Watch the video to learn more.