Chesterfield child with autism dies after being found in pool

- A missing child with autism has died after being found in a swimming pool Thursday.

At about noon, Ethan, a 6-year-old, was reported missing in the area of 24 Mile and Baker in Chesterfield Township.

He was discovered unresponsive in a neighbor's pool and taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Chesterfield police, which alerted the public on social media to his disappearance, later thanked the public for their input and diligence.