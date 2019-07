- A man who went missing after jumping into the waters of Lake St. Clair was found alive overnight.

The 43-year-old was out on a boat with his girlfriend Monday evening when he jumped in and didn't resurface right away.

Authorities searched the waters near the Selfridge Air National Guard Base for hours, but they didn't find him until early Tuesday morning.

No other details have been given yet about the rescue, or when or where the man was found alive,