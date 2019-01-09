Missing woman found by WWJ reporter

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (FOX 2) - It's been a busy start to the new year for WWJ reporter Mike Campbell. 

Piggybacking on his quick thinking last week when he saw a man break into a store before following him and helping police track him down, this week he helped locate a missing woman.

Eighty-nine-year-old Shelby Township resident Barbara Kasler had been reported missing since 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. While out on assignment reporting on the disappearance, Campbell found a woman near 23 Mile and Van Dyke, holding onto the wiper on the back of an SUV.

"I think she's alright, I don't know Barbara, are you alright?" Campbell can be heard asking during his broadcast.

"I am cold. I'm not mad at anybody I just wanted to do something different," Barbara responded.

Kasler has dementia and had been missing for four hours. The search involved sheriff departments, township police, police dogs and helicopters. 

