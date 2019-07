- M.L. Elrick (@elrick), Marc Fellhauer (@MarcFell) and Windsor, Shawn Windsor (@ShawnWindsor) come together In Drew Majesty’s Public Service to discuss all things James Bond, aka 007.

THE STRAIGHT DOPE:

Did you know the first James Bond was American?

Did you know the first Bond girl married the son of a Detroit icon?

Listen and learn, my friends, listen and learn!

O.G.s ML and Shawn lead a discussion of which Bond movie is the best. Marc chimes in from the kid’s table as the boys work through the 24 official Bond movies - and two renegade films - in a bracket-style tournament. ML sets the seeds and awards the byes in the Connery, Moore, Brosnan and Craig regions.

ML explains: Before Daniel Craig made his Bond debut in “Casino Royale,” Peter Sellers, David Niven and, yes, Woody Allen played 007.

“Thunderball” and “Never Say Never Again” square off in the Connery region, where more than an obvious hair piece will decide which film advances.

>>>LISTEN HERE: mlsoulofdetroit.com/

Shawn questions whether ML - much like chess grandmaster Kronsteen in “From Russia With Love”- has rigged the game by ensuring that only one Craig movie makes the Final Four.

The boys discuss what role the first Bond you saw plays in determining which actor you prefer. ML is a Connery guy but, as usual, Shawn is hard to pin down. Marc likes Moore, but may like Craig more.

Shawn waxes poetic on the camera’s love affair with Craig. ML concedes that, as Vesper Lynd noted, he has a great ass. (Craig, not Windsor!)

Each actor puts his own stamp on Bond. The boys discuss some of the characteristics that makes each incarnation of Bond distinctive.

The discussion turns to how Bond holds up over the years. There is also lots of great Bond trivia, such as how one of the most iconic Bond lines of all times hasn’t always been what you thought it was.

THE GREAT DEBATE: Uh, the entire episode is a Great Debate, yo!

GEEK OF THE WEEK: There are any number of Bond villains who could qualify, but the villain who became an ally takes the honors.

ROOM 7609: Many great NuWave bands - Blondie, Pet Shop Boys - created Bond theme songs that got passed over. Duran Duran and A-ha were among the NuWave acts that made the cut, so ML pulls an A-ha deep track to entertain guests in Room 7609.

Please be sure to let our sponsors know you heard them on the podcast! We can’t go on without continued sponsor support, and they really do keep track of referrals from loyal listeners.

Get podcast news on Twitter @elrick or on Facebook at “ML Elrick”

Find out more about the podcast at www.mlsoulofdetroit.com, where you’ll find previous episodes and so much more!

Become a show sponsor by donating. Go to paypal.me/SoulofDetroit and type in the amount. Since it’s PayPal, it's easy and secure. Don’t have a PayPal …

REPRESENT! Show your Soul of Detroit pride with great merchandise, ranging from our super groovy t-shirts, stickers and signed copies of “The Kwame Sutra: Musings on Lust, Life and Leadership from Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.” Each copy includes a smart aleck inscription! Open your heart, open your wallet at drewandmikestore.com

Subscribe to the podcast at iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever quality podcasts are found! And when you check out the podcast, remember to rate it (unless you hate it)!!!

Please subscribe to and share the podcast - your endorsement is very powerful!

Please let us know if you would like to advertise, or know someone we should hit up.

We always appreciate your feedback at mlsoulofdetroit@gmail or 313-Butterfield8-9070 (aka 313-288-9070). If you leave a message, you could hear your voice on the air!