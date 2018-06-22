Mom of St. Clair Shores woman killed at MGM raising money to help others

- The mother of Tia Vellucci is on a mission to help other woman like her daughter after she was murdered a Detroit casino hotel room a month ago.

Wendy Vellucci didn't believe it when she heared what happened to Tia. She was found dead on the floor of a hotel room at the MGM Grand Casino in late May around 12:45 in the morning. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor, Vellucci had multiple stab wounds and had been bitten on her nose.

"It feels like I'm in a dream and I think it's more or less, waking up and not knowing why. I'll never know. I don't think I'll ever get an answer," Wendy said. "It's a huge loss for us. Tia was such a - she lit up the room. She always had a smile on her face, she was funny, she loved music, she was just a good soul."

St. Clair Shores man charged in death of girlfriend in MGM hotel

Her boyfriend, Daniel Michalak was charged with her murder a few days after her death. But no matter what happens to him, nothing will take away Wendy's pain from losing her best friend.

I can't even explain to you. I can't breath every day, it's like there's a piece missing. No mother should have to go through this. It's senseless," she said.

""I just felt that something needed to be done, something good had to come of this tragedy that happened," she said.

Now, Wendy's turning her pain to help for other moms of daughters dealing with domestic violence and on Friday, she gave $6,100 to Haven in Pontiac. The nonprofit helps domestic violence and sexual assault survivors escape abuse.

"I would say please call us. There's so many people that care about you and that love you. What is happening to you, you don't deserve it. We're here to listen to you and help you and to assist you," said Haven Director of Development Blanca Fauble.

So far she's raised $22,000 for domestic violence survivors if you need help, reach out to Haven on their website by clicking here or call them at 248-334-1274

Wendy has also set up a GoFundMe to help other victims. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.