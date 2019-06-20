< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413894631" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Monarch Club's old school flair has breathtaking rooftop view of Detroit a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413894631_413892464_142743";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413892464","video":"576698","title":"Monarch%20Club%20brings%20old%20school%20flair%20with%20breathtaking%20rooftop%20view%20of%20Detroit","caption":"When%20the%20idea%20for%20the%20Monarch%20Club%20first%20arrived%2C%20Detroit%20developer%20David%20Di%20Rita%20had%20his%20doubts.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FMonarch_Club_brings_old_school_flair_wit_0_7428362_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FMonarch_Club_brings_old_school_flair_with_breath_576698_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655685272%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Du9ZaTGkjKUGQNGY2gNcKOo_OpRs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmonarch-club-s-old-school-flair-has-breathtaking-rooftop-view-of-detroit"}},"createDate":"Jun 20 2019 08:34PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413894631_413892464_142743",video:"576698",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Monarch_Club_brings_old_school_flair_wit_0_7428362_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"When%2520the%2520idea%2520for%2520the%2520Monarch%2520Club%2520first%2520arrived%252C%2520Detroit%2520developer%2520David%2520Di%2520Rita%2520had%2520his%2520doubts.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/20/Monarch_Club_brings_old_school_flair_with_breath_576698_1800.mp4?Expires=1655685272&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=u9ZaTGkjKUGQNGY2gNcKOo_OpRs",eventLabel:"Monarch%20Club%20brings%20old%20school%20flair%20with%20breathtaking%20rooftop%20view%20of%20Detroit-413892464",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmonarch-club-s-old-school-flair-has-breathtaking-rooftop-view-of-detroit"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413894631-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/monarch%20club_1561077894973.jpg_7427651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413894631-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/monarch%20club_1561077894973.jpg_7427651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413894631-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="monarch club_1561077894973.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/F65B42DA06DD4EA78525547168FEBBF8_1561077893211_7427650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413894631-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="F65B42DA06DD4EA78525547168FEBBF8_1561077893211.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/6253CDBED81F4B5C80C51D7381DD83FB_1561077891417_7427648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413894631-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="6253CDBED81F4B5C80C51D7381DD83FB_1561077891417.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/01BF449E15AA4398BEC892D8C946406A_1561077887324_7427644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413894631-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="01BF449E15AA4398BEC892D8C946406A_1561077887324.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/6253CDBED81F4B5C80C51D7381DD83FB%20_OP_1_CP__1561077891310.jpg_7427647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413894631-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="6253CDBED81F4B5C80C51D7381DD83FB (1)_1561077891310.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/50F9AB98272E42AC9FEEBF0EC139EAE2_1561077889299_7427646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413894631-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="50F9AB98272E42AC9FEEBF0EC139EAE2_1561077889299.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/8AF56B21128845ECB2DE94B96EB5D8C5_1561077889240_7427645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413894631-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="8AF56B21128845ECB2DE94B96EB5D8C5_1561077889240.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/B1CB62C489914C6EB9A55F691CC6DD64_1561077893096_7427649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413894631-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="B1CB62C489914C6EB9A55F691CC6DD64_1561077893096.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/1EE164C6811C474E90AEBA71D5BC0994_1561077887209_7427643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413894631-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="1EE164C6811C474E90AEBA71D5BC0994_1561077887209.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413894631-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/monarch%20club_1561077894973.jpg_7427651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="monarch club_1561077894973.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/F65B42DA06DD4EA78525547168FEBBF8_1561077893211_7427650_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="F65B42DA06DD4EA78525547168FEBBF8_1561077893211.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/6253CDBED81F4B5C80C51D7381DD83FB_1561077891417_7427648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="6253CDBED81F4B5C80C51D7381DD83FB_1561077891417.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/01BF449E15AA4398BEC892D8C946406A_1561077887324_7427644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="01BF449E15AA4398BEC892D8C946406A_1561077887324.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/6253CDBED81F4B5C80C51D7381DD83FB%20_OP_1_CP__1561077891310.jpg_7427647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="6253CDBED81F4B5C80C51D7381DD83FB (1)_1561077891310.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/50F9AB98272E42AC9FEEBF0EC139EAE2_1561077889299_7427646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="50F9AB98272E42AC9FEEBF0EC139EAE2_1561077889299.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/8AF56B21128845ECB2DE94B96EB5D8C5_1561077889240_7427645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="8AF56B21128845ECB2DE94B96EB5D8C5_1561077889240.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/B1CB62C489914C6EB9A55F691CC6DD64_1561077893096_7427649_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="B1CB62C489914C6EB9A55F691CC6DD64_1561077893096.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/1EE164C6811C474E90AEBA71D5BC0994_1561077887209_7427643_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="1EE164C6811C474E90AEBA71D5BC0994_1561077887209.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/F65B42DA06DD4EA78525547168FEBBF8_1561077893211_7427650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="F65B42DA06DD4EA78525547168FEBBF8_1561077893211.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/6253CDBED81F4B5C80C51D7381DD83FB_1561077891417_7427648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="6253CDBED81F4B5C80C51D7381DD83FB_1561077891417.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/01BF449E15AA4398BEC892D8C946406A_1561077887324_7427644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="01BF449E15AA4398BEC892D8C946406A_1561077887324.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/6253CDBED81F4B5C80C51D7381DD83FB%20_OP_1_CP__1561077891310.jpg_7427647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="6253CDBED81F4B5C80C51D7381DD83FB (1)_1561077891310.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/50F9AB98272E42AC9FEEBF0EC139EAE2_1561077889299_7427646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="50F9AB98272E42AC9FEEBF0EC139EAE2_1561077889299.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/8AF56B21128845ECB2DE94B96EB5D8C5_1561077889240_7427645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="8AF56B21128845ECB2DE94B96EB5D8C5_1561077889240.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/B1CB62C489914C6EB9A55F691CC6DD64_1561077893096_7427649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="B1CB62C489914C6EB9A55F691CC6DD64_1561077893096.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/1EE164C6811C474E90AEBA71D5BC0994_1561077887209_7427643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="1EE164C6811C474E90AEBA71D5BC0994_1561077887209.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/monarch-club-s-old-school-flair-has-breathtaking-rooftop-view-of-detroit" data-title="Monarch Club has breathtaking view of Detroit" class="addthis_toolbox" DETROIT (FOX 2) - When the idea for the Monarch Club first arrived, Detroit developer David Di Rita had his doubts. on the roof I am standing on now with 14-foot trees growing out of this roof all around us, no parapets in other words, it just went off the side here," he said. "(We) toasted the future of this building and even as much as we knew we would get it done, I looked around and I was like, oh boy, what have we taken on."</p><p>At the time, Detroit's Metropolitan Building on John R had been neglected for nearly four decades. Vandals had taken over, with water running through the wedge building. Surrounding building owners wanted the 90-year-old structure to be torn down -- it was literally falling apart.</p><p>But his Roxbury Group, which had just renovated the David Whitney Building, recognized the diamond in the rough and started a $33 million overhaul.</p><p>"This is exterior architecture, this was on some level, easy," he said. "We knew what it need to look like what we really focused on what was the main rooms what are the lounge keep look like. To us, those had to evoke the grandeur of the rest of the building - even though it never existed before it was new."</p><p>Developers spent two years renovating the metropolitan inside the Element Hotel by Westin and their crowning jewel, the Monarch Club, with a breathtaking view of the city.</p><p>"Honestly what drew me here to the Monarch Club was the view," said Jared Bobkin, head chef. "I've lived in Detroit my whole life and have never seen it from this standpoint. It's absolutely incredible."</p><p>Bobkin is the head chef, a Detroit native, who appeared on the intense reality cooking show Hell's Kitchen.</p><p>"I learned how to cook at that level - I did not necessarily learn recipes, but I really learned to cook at the Michelin level," he said.</p><p>With his talent, he designed a menu of small plates to compliment the craft cocktails.</p><p>"It is really to compliment the drink right," he said. "I am making food that is identifiable and recognizable that will bring you back to your child hood like the poutine. I'm serving tater tots right bringing you back to your childhood which makes it fun, makes it shareable, recognizable and you enjoy talking about it."</p><p>Monarch Club opened its roof top last May and the response has been overwhelming. Patrick Thompson Design was responsible for building on the historic architectural details to create a castle vibe. </p><p>It has three look out terraces, plush lounges and a swanky bar, inspired by the old Detroit social clubs like the Old Recess Club in the Fisher Building.</p><p>"It is a place you can have a conversation, you can find a seat, this was very much, I made the reference to somebody the other day, they said, 'Is this open to the public?' I said think of it as a private club you get to join every day."</p><p><strong>>>For more info go to</strong> <strong><a href="https://monarchclubdetroit.com/?fbclid=IwAR00yQsdQRAhVilZYjO9i93nuSgihOoUxcWQIr0OHRkc59mDlIJBU7sNbjg">monarchclubdetroit.com</a></strong></p><p>Di Rita, who grew up on the city's east side, has watched the city navigate through tough economic times. He credits the resiliency of the people and is pleased to be part of the transformation people across the country are watching.</p><p>"It is something we are very proud of. It is very meaningful to us," he said. (Photo Courtesy: Brit Huckabay/NSGA)" title="Senior Games Athletics_1560984539565-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>103-year-old runner becomes oldest woman to compete on American track</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/returning-citizen-opens-startup-on-detroit-s-east-side-10-20-30"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_7411734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_20190617235006"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Returning citizen opens startup on Detroit's east side: 10 20 30</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Videos from the scene showed many in the crowd running near the Toronto Raptors' victory rally and parade. (Photo credit: @TimLeMule / Twitter)" title="Video of crowd toronto_1560805599561.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire, police say; crowd runs from scene</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ford-announces-challenge-to-residents-for-mobility-ideas-in-corktown" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ford_announces_challenge_to_residents_fo_0_7427697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ford_announces_challenge_to_residents_fo_0_7427697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ford_announces_challenge_to_residents_fo_0_7427697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ford_announces_challenge_to_residents_fo_0_7427697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ford_announces_challenge_to_residents_fo_0_7427697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ford announces challenge to residents for mobility ideas in Corktown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/father-of-15-year-old-gunshot-victim-kills-teen-gunman-on-detroit-s-west-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/honorah%20street%20teen%20shooting_1561080277660.jpg_7427672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/honorah%20street%20teen%20shooting_1561080277660.jpg_7427672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/honorah%20street%20teen%20shooting_1561080277660.jpg_7427672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/honorah%20street%20teen%20shooting_1561080277660.jpg_7427672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/honorah%20street%20teen%20shooting_1561080277660.jpg_7427672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Father of 15-year-old gunshot victim kills teen gunman on Detroit's west side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/monarch-club-s-old-school-flair-has-breathtaking-rooftop-view-of-detroit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/monarch%20club_1561077894973.jpg_7427651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/monarch%20club_1561077894973.jpg_7427651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/monarch%20club_1561077894973.jpg_7427651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/monarch%20club_1561077894973.jpg_7427651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/monarch%20club_1561077894973.jpg_7427651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Monarch Club's old school flair has breathtaking rooftop view of Detroit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ermanni-if-you-ve-wanted-to-quit-smoking-now-is-the-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ermanni%20smoking_1561073203963.jpg_7427496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ermanni%20smoking_1561073203963.jpg_7427496_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ermanni%20smoking_1561073203963.jpg_7427496_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ermanni%20smoking_1561073203963.jpg_7427496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ermanni%20smoking_1561073203963.jpg_7427496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ermanni: If you've wanted to quit smoking, now is the time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/a-dead-judge-who-was-dismembered-by-his-son-left-an-800-000-estate-so-who-gets-it-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Will_the_son__or_the_sister__receive_the_0_7427452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Will_the_son__or_the_sister__receive_the_0_7427452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Will_the_son__or_the_sister__receive_the_0_7427452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Will_the_son__or_the_sister__receive_the_0_7427452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Will_the_son__or_the_sister__receive_the_0_7427452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>A dead judge who was dismembered by his son left an $800,000 estate. So who gets it?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> 