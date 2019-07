- The search is on for a missing 2-year-old Monroe girl in northern Michigan.

Gabriella Roselynn Vitale wandered from her camp site at Reber Road west of M-23 Monday morning. Michigan State Police, the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office and the DNR are mounting the search.

She wandered from her camp site on Reber Rd west of M-33 this morning, and hasn't been seen since. Anyone with info should contact police ASAP.

Gabriella's pink jacket was found several hundred yards southeast of where she went missing, meaning she will be in her gray shirt.

People in the area are advised If they find clothing they are asked to not touch them, to keep their scent off K9 officers.

"The best thing to do if you find something is to note the location and back out," a tweet from the Michigan State Police North Post said. "This will keep the area as fresh as possible for our canine helpers.

"It is very emotional situation for (the family) and all who are searching for her."