- Powerpacked summer storms are ripping through southeast Michigan, knocking out power to more than 100-thousand DTE customers.

"I know it is very hard and inconvenient to live without power any time but especially in today's record heat levels," Heather Rivard with DTE said.

DTE says they've restored about 45-thousand homes and hope to get most people back up and running by Saturday night.

An updated news release from DTE says all electric services are expected to be restored to all affected customers by the end of the day Tuesday.

They have crews working 16 hours shifts around the clock even calling for back up.

"Several crews will be arriving later this afternoon from northern Indiana," she said.

They answered the call to more than 600 downed power lines - if you see one stay away!

"There may still be additional wire downs out there we encourage you if you see a downed line do not go near it and call DTE right away," Rivard said.

DTE is advising to get elderly and small children without power and no air conditioning to get to cooling centers.

People with or without power are trying to find ways to embrace this summer weather. One way is the water park. Red Oaks in Madison Heights absolutely packed Saturday afternoon.

From the wave pool, to the splash park, to the lazy river there are plenty of happy faces staying cool.

The advice, stay hydrated, catch some shade and get yourself to a water park!