- Police have identified a man's body found Sunday and a woman's body found Monday in Detroit as the parents of three children, but are still looking for suspects and motives.

According to police, a woman's body was found near Canfield Street and Pennsylvania Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday and has been identified by her family as Clarinda Rose, a mother of three girls.

"She was found at Pennsylvania and Canfield and we had a male victim who was found within a few hours of her not too far away, a couple miles away," said Detroit Assistant Chief David LeValley.

Police say a man was found on Barham Street near East Outer Drive around 11 p.m. Sunday. Identified by family as Maleek Slater, he was the person Rose was last seen with and the father of her three girls.

"It would appear that they were either dumped at those locations and killed elsewhere, possibly killed at those locations separately," LeValley said.

Investigators are working to piece together evidence to learn what motivated these crimes that left two people dead and took a mother and a father away from their three children.

"We have to start building a timeline of where they were, who they were communicating with, that kind of stuff. So those cases take a little bit longer for detectives to work and solve," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police.