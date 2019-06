- A woman and her daughter were found dead inside an apartment in an apparent murder suicide.

Brighton police discovered them during a welfare check at about noon Monday at the residence in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue.

No ages were given but the "mother is middle age and the daughter is young, very young," said Police Chief Rob Bradford. Investigators said next of kin are still being notified and ages and names have not been released.

No signs of trauma were found on the daughter, police said, but the mother was discovered with a gunshot wound inside the apartment.

The daughter's father called police after a custody exchange was missed over the weekend with the mother, who is his ex-girlfriend.

"We are thinking it might have been five days, but we're not sure yet," Bradford said.

"It is horrible, everyone involved (working the case) has children, it is the worst of the worst."

Police said that there had been no previous incidents in prior custody exchanges and that there were no reported domestic runs made to the residence before.