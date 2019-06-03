< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mother, child found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Brighton Mother, child found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Brighton By FOX 2 Staff
Posted Jun 03 2019 09:40PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 03 2019 11:52PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 11:55PM EDT BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman and her daughter were found dead inside an apartment in an apparent murder suicide. Brighton police discovered them during a welfare check at about noon Monday at the residence in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue.

No ages were given but the "mother is middle age and the daughter is young, very young," said Police Chief Rob Bradford. Investigators said next of kin are still being notified and ages and names have not been released.

No signs of trauma were found on the daughter, police said, but the mother was discovered with a gunshot wound inside the apartment.

The daughter's father called police after a custody exchange was missed over the weekend with the mother, who is his ex-girlfriend.

"We are thinking it might have been five days, but we're not sure yet," Bradford said.

"It is horrible, everyone involved (working the case) has children, it is the worst of the worst."

Police said that there had been no previous incidents in prior custody exchanges and that there were no reported domestic runs made to the residence before. More Local News Stories

Family wants justice after grandmother killed in hit and run riding bike

A beloved Detroit mother was killed in a hit and run while riding her bike near I-96 and Outer Drive.

Shelia Jett was described by her daughter as her lifeline, but Saturday that was cut short when someone struck her and left her for dead in the middle of the street.

"I don't know how anybody could live with their selves, I just want justice for my mom," said Mia Matthews.

By FOX 2 Staff
Posted Jun 03 2019 11:42PM EDT

Detroit police chief thinks sergeants were overcharged in Greektown Casino assault

Nearly a year ago at the Greektown Casino a physical altercation happened between Detroit police and a group of four or five people. data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Family_wants_justice_after_grandmother_k_0_7349595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Family_wants_justice_after_grandmother_k_0_7349595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Family_wants_justice_after_grandmother_k_0_7349595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Family_wants_justice_after_grandmother_k_0_7349595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Family_wants_justice_after_grandmother_k_0_7349595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A beloved Detroit mother was killed in a hit and run while riding her bike near I-96 and Outer Drive." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family wants justice after grandmother killed in hit and run riding bike</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A beloved Detroit mother was killed in a hit and run while riding her bike near I-96 and Outer Drive.</p><p>Shelia Jett was described by her daughter as her lifeline, but Saturday that was cut short when someone struck her and left her for dead in the middle of the street.</p><p>"I don't know how anybody could live with their selves, I just want justice for my mom," said Mia Matthews.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/detroit-police-chief-thinks-sergeants-were-overcharged-in-greektown-assault" title="Detroit police chief thinks sergeants were overcharged in Greektown Casino assault" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Detroit_police_chief_thinks_sergeants_we_0_7349372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Detroit_police_chief_thinks_sergeants_we_0_7349372_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Detroit_police_chief_thinks_sergeants_we_0_7349372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Detroit_police_chief_thinks_sergeants_we_0_7349372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Detroit_police_chief_thinks_sergeants_we_0_7349372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nearly a year ago at the Greektown Casino a physical altercation happened between Detroit police and a group of four or five people. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Detroit police chief thinks sergeants were overcharged in Greektown Casino assault</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nearly a year ago at the Greektown Casino a physical altercation happened between Detroit police and a group of four or five people. </p><p>The encounter was caught on security video. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says it shows Sgt. Raytheon Martin hit a 26-year-old man in the back of the head. and punch him while he was on the ground.

Sgt. Lacell Rue is accused of using a Taser on a man who the prosecutor said had his hands in the air. A protester grabbed a microphone from Sen. Kamala Harris, Saturday in San Francisco. 