Motor City Movement surprises Warren Family this holiday

- Motor City Movement's Christmas Wishes Program making the holiday merry for a special Metro Detroit family with incredible gifts and a delicious dinner served by a professional wait staff.

The surprise event put on to lighten the burden of a Warren family facing a difficult time this holiday season.

The family was nominated for the surprise by a relative; volunteers decorated the house with a new tree, set out the food and gifts.

Sponsors include GLP & Associates, Inc, along with Wish upon a Teen, Tip Top Temps, and Andiamo.

The highlight of the night, Santa Claus coming and surprising the family with more gifts.

Motor City Movement is and organization founded in 2016 whose mission is to encourage hope, happiness, and love in the Detroit community through various youth service projects.

Nancy Sovran, Wish Upon a Teen's Executive Director and event co-sponsor says,

"We love promoting positive youth service projects while showcasing the great city of Detroit. Motor City Movement's Christmas Wishes Program is going to be an experience to remember for everyone involved. We are honored to be part of this fabulous inaugural holiday event."





