- Police are searching for a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Eastpointe overnight.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday around 10 Mile and Dale near Hayes.

Police say the motorcyclist was heading west on 10 Mile when he lost control and crashed, dying on the scene. The man has been identified as 45-year-old Irvin Smith.

A black GMC Envoy was seen leaving the accident and believe they may have been involved. Police are calling the driver a person of interest.

That driver is described as a black female between 20 and 30 years old, about 5'9" with braids and last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

The GMC Envoy may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.