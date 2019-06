- Multiple cars and a semi were involved in an accident on M-59 in Rochester Hills Monday morning.

SkyFOX is over the scene right now on M-59 between Rochester and Dequindre, and at least six cars and one semi truck are involved. Multiple cars are squeezed in between the semi truck and the guard rail.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office tells us there are some injuries, but didn't elaborate on how many people or how badly they've been hurt.

Authorities also haven't confirmed yet how many cars were involved. We're told the sheriff's office is investigating if a truck driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The eastbound lanes of M-59 between Rochester and Dequindre roads are closed right now as police investigate. Traffic is getting by on the left shoulder.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.