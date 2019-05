Neve Campbell is no stranger to the Detroit area, and this weekend she is back.

Campbell is one of the stars at the 2019 Motor City Comic Con at the Novi Suburban Collection Showplace and she took a minute to speak to FOX 2.

Scream 4 was filmed in Ann Arbor and Plymouth in 2011 and Campbell said she is happy to be back.

"I loved it, I had a great time and I have not had a chance to explore since I've been here, but I am excited to do that," she said.

Campbell said how nice it is to meet the fans and spoke about the strangest thing a fan once asked her to sign.

Watch the video to learn hear all about it.

Motor City Comic Con

Saturday, May 18 (10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday, May 19 (10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Sunday is Kids Day - All kids 12 and under are free

Tickets can be purchased on the Motor City Comic Con website