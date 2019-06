- A former sports coach in Macomb County pleaded no contest to criminal sexual conduct charges, after he was accused of having sex with a player on the team.

Latwan Turner 44, offered the plea to charges of three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of gross indecency, according to court records.

Turner was arrested earlier this year in February at a Red Roof Inn at 11 Mile and Dequindre, where he was seen with the student. Turner was the varsity girls basketball coach at New Haven High School. The student is also a member of the team.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Turner had sex with the 17-year-old student-athlete multiple times in January and February of this year. The prosecutor says the acts are believed to have taken place in his car at various locations, the last being the Red Roof Inn.

Turner faces up to 15 years in prison, in addition to 5 years for the gross indecency charge.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on July 24.