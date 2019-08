- After six decades, one of Detroit's most famous buildings is getting a new name.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, officials will announce the new name for Cobo Center. The announcement will be followed with a huge block party outside the center.

The block party will start at about 11:30 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. It will include food, games and entertainment. DDOT buses are also offering free rides from its downtown runs to get people to the block party.

That announcement is scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. You can watch a livestream here on Fox 2 News Now.

The Cobo name has long been associated with a racist past and the convention center's $5 million in state subsidies is running out, so it was only logical that selling the naming rights was going to happen.

Chemical Bank acquired the naming rights to Cobo in a $33 million, 22-year deal back in February. Chemical Bank then merged with TCF National Bank.