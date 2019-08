- Police are investigating after a newborn was found unresponsive in a bath tub early Monday morning.

Police say the mother woke up around 6 a.m. and found her baby in the tub. Police say medics were unsuccessful when trying to revive the baby girl, who was 18 days old.

This happened in the 19600 block of Schoenherr, which is near E State Fair Avenue.

Police haven't said yet how they suspect the baby got into the tub. Police did say the tub had water in it, but didn't say if it had been full or not.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.