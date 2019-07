- Another day at Madison Electric for branch Co-Manager Bruce Pickard.

"We have twist locks up to 50 amps," he said.

They say he pretty much knows everything - and maybe that's to be expected after 60 years of working there.

"It's a very good company to work for," he said. "I really enjoy working - I enjoy coming in every day."

And he's been going there every day since just after graduating from Walled Lake High School back in 1959. First at Madison Electric's Ferndale store - and for years - in Novi.

FOX 2: "How old are you now?"

"Seventy-eight," he said.

FOX 2: "Are you going to retire?"

"No," he said,

Which is why on this day, there was a cake and balloons, even burgers on the grill. Madison Electric threw a big bash to celebrate Bruce's 60 years.

But make no mistake - it's not a retirement party.

"I worked with Bruce for 10 years," said one co-worker. "I want to congratulate him - he's got 60 years with a company that's 100 years being open and I hope you get the other 40."

"It's an amazing thing," said Benjamin Rosenthal, CFO Madison Electric. "I think I've been here a long time - I've only been here 37 years."

Rosenthal is the chief financial officer for Madison Electric - a family business for more than 100 years - Bruce has worked with all five generations.

"He's a wonderfully nice, good guy," Rosenthal said.

A good guy with a lot to share with the younger generations working there. Noah Gjokaj is 18 - the same age Bruce was, when he started at Madison Electric.

"Like it's insane - insane just to think about how long he's been here - 60 years," Noah said. "I can't imagine."

But he does admire his commitment.

"He could stop at any time he wants, but he just keeps coming and some days when he takes vacation he ends up coming back to work," Noah said. "When he should be off, but he still comes in and I just find that amazing - that he's so loyal to the company."

Talk about staying power - cheers to 60 years - but Bruce isn't even the longest serving employee. There was a woman named Amy who worked there for 65 years - but we know Bruce - is not done yet.

FOX 2: "Do you ever say dad; you should retire?"

"Oh no - I tell him he can't retire, because that's his purpose in life," quipped Ann Shepard. "He's always preached that work is important and you do whatever you have to do to be at work, be on time, and work your hardest every day."

It's what he's always told his children and what he's always done - even at 78, he's still there by quarter to 5 every morning and works until 1:30 in the afternoon.

He leads by example - showing Noah and the other youngsters the way.

"When you got a job you got to be on time," he said. "You have to take care of business and be nice to people - and people will be nice back to you."