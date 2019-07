- One person is in custody wafter leading police on a brief chase from Ferndale into Detroit. The car they were driving was a stolen police SUV.

According to Ferndale Sgt. Baron Brown, an officer was responding to a call on 9 Mile near Woodward around 11 Friday morning. He parked his car and was responding to the call when he heard someone yell "Hey, she just got in your car".

When he looked up, Sgt. Brown, said, the woman was in the car and took off.

Ferndale police responded and chased the car down. The woman ended up hitting at least two cars and ended when it hit a car head-on at 7 Mile and Stoepel.

According to police, the 24-year-old woman told them she "wanted to have some fun". Sgt. Brown said the woman have some mental illness.

She was arrested and no major injuries were reported.