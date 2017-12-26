One twin arrested, one still wanted in Detroit gas station shooting

Posted: Dec 26 2017 10:58AM EST

Video Posted: Dec 26 2017 10:54AM EST

(WJBK) - Detroit police are continuing to search for one twin wanted in a gas station shooting.                    

Officers say the pair pulled up to a gas pump at Exxon Mobile in the 21500 block of Fenkell in Detroit.

One of them got out, made eye contact with the 33-year-old victim and went into the store.The brothers then drove off.

They came back a short time later and one opened fire. Investigators say one twin, 32-year old Garry Outsey, was located and arrested. Police are still looking for his brother Terry

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

