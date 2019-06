- One person was killed and another was injured in a high-speed police chase on I-75 on Monday afternoon in southwest Detroit.

Detroit police confirmed officers were pursing a suspect wanted in connection with a nonfatal shooting on Friday on Fort Street near Downing in southwest Detroit. The passenger was killed in the pursuit and the driver was injured and taken to the hospital, expected to survive.

Both Detroit police and Michigan State Police were pursuing a driver in a gray Dodge Journey along I-75 near Springwells for about 20 minutes.

During the chase, the driver exited the freeway and was hit multiple times by police vehicles. That driver kept driving but was eventually blocked in. The driver, attempting to drive off, almost pinned a police officer in between the car and a concrete wall.

RELATED: Shots fired at suspect as police chase ends in southwest Detroit

SkyFOX was over the chase and shots were fired several times. It's unknown if the suspect was hit, but he was seen several minutes later getting out of the car and walking over to officers with his hands up and was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.