Person of interest ID'd in case of dead woman found in burning Waterford home

- Police identified Adonis Drey Wilson as a person of interest in the investigation of a woman found dead inside a Waterford home that caught fire.

The woman was found inside the home on N. Lynn Street in Waterford Township on Tuesday after a fire was put out inside.

Ben Wilder lives on Josephine Avenue just a few blocks away from N. Lynn Street and says he recently saw Wilson at a neighbor's house

"I saw him last week mowing Lonnie's lawn," said Wilder.

Witnesses tell police that Wilson would also cut the victim's lawn. Neighbor's say her name is Stephanie Steinberg.

Neighbors say they saw Wilson at the victim's home at 5 p.m. and then again at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday - the day her body was discovered in the burning home.

"I don't know where he's hiding at," Wilder said. "He's like back and forth; you know what I am saying?"

Witnesses tell police Wilson travels in a rusted minivan in which he reportedly loads his grass cutting equipment into the back of.

When FOX 2 went to the home where the vehicle is registered to, we were quickly told to leave.

FOX 2: "Do you know Adonis Drey Wilson?"

"They Don't live here," said the person inside. "Go right now."

Those who know the victim, have set up a memorial and they're hoping police will have some answers soon.

The medical examiner says the cause of the victim's death is still pending. But neighbors say they can't help but think about the victim's son who lived with his mother and they haven't seen. Memorials have started outside the home for the victim.

"My heart and prayers go out to get and her family especially her son. I can't imagine losing my mom," said a neighbor.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wilson contact police.