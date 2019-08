- The latest phase of the I-75 modernization project is going on between 13 mile (ca. 21 km) and 8 mile.

Starting Sunday the right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed for the five-mile stretch between 13 mile and 8 mile until November.

As crews get ready to rebuild more than five miles of placement, replace 22 bridges, construct retaining walls and install new drainage ramps.

"I remember when I was going down to Wayne state, classmates that literally had parts of bridges fall on their car, I remember a girl got into an accident that way," Mark Coco said.

In addition to the lane closure on I-75 crews will shut down the westbound I-696 ramp to southbound I-75.

The Southbound I-75 exit to 8 mile road, Southbound I-75 exit to 9 mile road and the 9 mile road entrance ramp to southbound I-75.

While no one enjoys traffic back-ups, the state of the roads in Michigan,

"I've heard that they're like among the worst in the county, I know there has been talk about gas tax to address some things, I would be in favor of it, I wish it wasn't a tax that is as regressive as gas taxes are, I think there is a lot of people who can't afford it," Coco said.

With the recent closures drivers have already been affected and it's only Sunday! You can expect the Monday morning commute to be much worse.