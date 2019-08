- The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a plane crash that happened Saturday afternoon right before 5 p.m.

Authorities say a plane was trying to land on the Upper Straits Lake, when it accidently hit three boats and a sand bar.

The pilot of the plane and a few people on the boats suffered from minor injuries.

The FAA has been notified and the investigation is still ongoing.

