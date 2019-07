- The second and final night of the Democratic debates has arrived and 10 candidates will take the Fox Theatre stage Wednesday evening.

Presented by CNN, the debate is a two-night event at the Fox Theatre July 30-31 beginning at 8 p.m. This page is a running ticker of updates throughout Tuesday's debate, so keep checking back. You can watch the debate on CNN or by clicking here.

Wednesday's candidates are: Former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and businessman Andrew Yang.

Tuesday's candidates were: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, author Marianne Williamson, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan.

Night one of the debate lasted almost two-and-a-half hours as the candidates battled it out over the economy, healthcare, utilizing the military, student debt, and much more.

8:39 p.m.

In a contrast to the Democrats debate's first night, the divide over which health care policies seemed less stark among the 10 candidates on stage on Wednesday.

Senator Michael Bennet took a shot at plans from Warren and Sanders' plan for health care by saying it's much more likely that Trump would win.

The bottom line is this: We must agree that access to health care must be a right and not just a privilege for those who can afford it.



30 million people are going without access to health care.



The cost of doing nothing is far too expensive. #DemDebate — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 1, 2019

Castro wants to strengthen Medicare for anyone who already has it, and if someone has a private insurance plan that's strong, they can keep it, but the profit of pharmaceutical companies should not determine who gets healthcare and who does not.

Yang says the current healthcare system makes it harder to start a business.

8:25 p.m.

Like Tuesday night, the first point centered around health care. In the debate's first spar, Biden and Harris debated the California Senator's policy that offers private and public options. He critiqued the plan as taking too long to and costing too much, while she said of his plan leaves out too much of the public. Harris said under her proposed plan, babies will be born into the plan. "We will ensure that everyone has access to healthcare. She said in contrast, Biden's plan leaves out nearly 10 million Americans.

De Blasio rebuked both candidates, citing the costs of out-of-pocket expenses as being the plight of all middle class workers. Biden retorted we need to build upon Obamacare and put back in the polices that Trump took out. Wading into the debate, New York Senator Gillibrand talked about her child that needed care after an allergic reaction. "Let's not lose the forest through the trees."

Booker: "I was raised by two civil rights parents who always told me to keep my eye on the prize," and that's that Democrats believe that healthcare is a human right. Pitting moderates against against progressives is dividing them in front of the enemy. #DemDebate — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) August 1, 2019

8:10 p.m.

The debate has begun with opening statements.

Joe Biden is trying to keep it light with one of his top rivals and sharpest critics as Democratic presidential candidates begin their second debate Wednesday in Detroit.

As the former vice president and California Sen. Kamala Harris shook hands on stage, Biden smiled and said, "Go easy on me, kid."

Harris called Biden by his first name as she smiled in return.

Biden is a 76-year-old white man. Harris is a 54-year-old black woman.

Their generational and racial differences were on display last month in the first debate, when Harris hammered Biden for his opposition to federal court-ordered busing in the 1970s as a way to desegregate public schools like Harris's elementary school in California.

Biden has promised to defend his record more forcefully in this debate.

Yang uses one of his favorite lines, "​​​The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math." He was met by applause.

Biden: "This is America, and we are strong and great because of this diversity, not in spite of it, Mr. President. So Mr. President, let's get something straight - we love it, we are not leaving it, we're here to stay and we're certainly not going to leave it to you."

BREAKING: protesters interrupt Sen. Corey Booker opening remarks. They were there to protest New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his handling of the death of Eric Garner @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/FOWD3iRTjx — Jessica Dupnack (@JDupnackFOX2) August 1, 2019

7:12 p.m.

Per the Associated Press, Joe Biden's said he expects to face pointed questions about race in particular, having stumbled in the opening debate when confronted by California Sen. Kamala Harris over his record on school integration. The pair will be joined onstage by a second senator of color, Cory Booker of New Jersey, who in recent days seized on Biden's decades-old support for criminal justice laws that disproportionately hurt minorities. The advisers said that while Biden hoped to focus on President Donald Trump, he's ready to fight back against Harris and his other Democratic opponents.

With his party turning against itself on core issues, Biden will be forced to defend his record as nine eager rivals fight to knock him from his front-runner perch in the increasingly combative primary.

Biden, who leads virtually all early polls, will be considered the premier moderate on stage. In addition to Harris and Booker, his more progressive opponents include New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Obama administration housing chief Julián Castro, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

While the first primary votes won't come for six more months, there is a sense of urgency for the lower-tier candidates to break out. More than half the field could be blocked from the next round of debates altogether — and possibly pushed out of the race — if they fail to reach new polling and fundraising thresholds implemented by the Democratic National Committee.

6:05 p.m.

Kamala Harris's press secretary Ian Sams spoke with FOX 2, saying viewers can expect to hear something like: "I know that you are struggling every night, and I have real plans that are achievable and direct that go right at the issues that keep you up at night. I think that's what you're going to hear her talking about tonight. The second thing you're going to hear her say is I'm the best candidate to beat Donald Trump. Look, I spent my career as a prosecutor. I know how to take on bad guys and I'm going to take on this bad guy and win."

5:45 p.m.

Protesters are arrested for disturbing traffic near the Windsor Tunnel off of Jefferson near Randolph downtown Detroit. According to the group: "Immigrants and allies plan civil disobedience disruption just blocks away from the Democratic Primary Debate, demanding 2020 hopefuls recognize the daily crisis of family separation and deportation that immigrants in Detroit are facing. They will be marching to the debate at Fox Theater, calling for Democratic primary candidates to commit to ending all detention and deportation on day one in office, if elected." Detroit police brought in a department bus to aid in calming the situation.

FOLLOW-UP FROM YESTERDAY'S DEBATES:

2:35 p.m.

Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign is reporting $1.1 million in new contributions as well as more than 70,000 new individual donations since Tuesday.

Sanders faced off Tuesday night in Detroit against nine rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The campaign reported his fundraising numbers Wednesday afternoon.

11:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump is warning that his 2020 Democratic rivals will lead the country "into an economic sinkhole" as he weighs in on the first debate in Detroit.

Trump was uncharacteristically quiet through Tuesday night's debate but tweeted without evidence Wednesday morning that if he "hadn't won the 2016 Election" the U.S. "would be in a Great Recession/Depression."

Trump says the Democratic candidates "will lead us into an economic sinkhole the likes of which we have never seen before." He adds, "With me, only up!"

Ten Democratic candidates appeared Tuesday, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Warren blamed Trump for racially unequal policies in economics and education. Sanders said Trump demonizes immigrants.

8:00 a.m.

President Trump's press secretary for the 2020 election, Kayleigh McEnany, says the CNN moderators asked fair and important questions, but that the candidates revealed themselves about pushing the GOP talking points.

"We learned last night, there is no room for a JFK Democrat anymore. There is no room for a moderate Democrat anymore. You have to be a far left socialist in order to prevail," she said.

The 10 candidates clashed over issues and policies surrounding health care, race, immigration, the military and age. But in terms of a liberal or a moderate, McEnany is confident Trump can beat either.

"This president is a fighter. He was on a stage with 17 other Republican candidates and systematically managed to take each one down and win the Republican nomination. I think he knows he can do the same with these Democratic candidates," she said. "So whether it's Joe Biden who supports the Green New Deal and public option that would crowd out private insurance - or Bernie who supports the same policies - he knows that he's on the winning side of policy that will bring affordable healthcare and good economic results."

She pointed out that many Michiganders are feeling an upswing in the economy, too, and that our votes will once again be a key factor in the 2020 election.

"New poll of Michigan voters said 62% say the economy is in good shape, so I think a lot of Michigan voters are feeling it. You look at the fact there is going to be $6 billion in investment from Fiat Chrysler and GM in this state, and Ford. That's because of President Trump's policies. There is a lot of good here in Michigan: a 20-year low in unemployment, paychecks growing up twice as fast for low, middle income individuals. I think the average Michigander is feeling it and seeing it in their daily lives.

Michigan is extremely important. Look, this is not a Republican state. If you look, no Republican nominee won the state since 1980, '84 I believe it was, until President Trump. President Trump made Michigan a Trump state. It's key to his victory. We're going to be here a lot. We're here now for the Democrat debates. The president will be back to rally at some point. It's an important state for us, along with Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and many others."

Noticeable absent on Twitter last night, we asked if President Trump watched the debate and what his reaction was.

"He stayed out of it," McEnany said. "He's got a country to run, world affairs to lead. I'm sure he watched it but we'll wait to hear from him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.