Armed, dangerous murder suspect can be identified by tattoos

- After four teens were shot at and one 15-year-old boy murdered, police are looking for a suspected gunman who they say may be identified by his tattoos.

"Turn yourself in. We know who you are and we will find you," said Detroit Police Capt. Michael McGinnis.

That's the message Detroit police have for 25-year-old Antonio Hubbard, who they call extremely violent. He and another man are wanted for shooting at four teens and killing one of them.

"I would consider him armed and dangerous. Very much so," McGinnis said.

Detroit police say Halloween turned deadly around 4 p.m. Four teen boys, two 15 year olds and two 16 year olds had been inside a home on Langholm near Lappin on the city's east side when two men, including Hubbard, came to the door dressed in black.

"They were inside this residence and they allowed the assailants inside for some reason," McGinnis said.

Unsure if the home was a hangout or a drug house, Detroit police say at some point one of the men pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.

"During that time the assailant fired multiple shots, striking all four of the teenagers and I said, fatally injuring one of the four."

Police say they are confident they knew who the assailants were. They're working with the three surviving teens and witnesses to try and identify the second man, who is only described as a black male, tall, and in his mid-20s.

They say Hubbard, who is from the area, has a history with police. Records show Hubbard had just been paroled in January with previous drug charges and three charges of receiving and concealing stolen property. Records also show Hubbard has also gone by the name Antonio James Young, but he has more than a dozen tattoos that police believe will help identify him.

On Hubbard's left arm are tattoos that say "strength," and "Linakia," and on his right arm are the words "loyalty," "king tone," and "Doris." He also has a Red Wings symbol on his right hand and the words "Mackenzie" and "chosen one" across his chest..