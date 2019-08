- Seven children and one adult were injured in a rollover crash by an SUV with a second vehicle Friday.

The crash involved two SUVs, including one on it's side at Eight Mile and Buffalo. The occupants were transported to a nearby hospital, the severity of injuries is unknown.

A witness told FOX 2 that the black SUV cut across four lanes of traffic leading up to the crash, before it rolled.

FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack is at the scene gathering information on this developing story.