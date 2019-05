- Police are investigating after a driver reported being shot at on I-94 in Romulus early Monday morning.

Michigan State Police say a man reported he was shot at by another vehicle on eastbound I-94 near I-275 in Romulus around 1 a.m. Monday.

Officials say several rounds hit the vehicle but the victim was not hurt. The suspect fled the scene.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is a silver Pontiac Grand Prix, with a front headlight and sparks coming from the front right tire area. The freeway had been closed so K-9 units could attempt to locate evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro South Post at (734) 368-8290.