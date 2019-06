- Wyandotte police have released a photo of a suspect involved in a smash and grab incident at a Marathon Gas Station.

The incident occurred on June 6 around 3 a.m. at the Marathon Gas Station at 255 Eureka Road.

The suspect appears to be a white male in his late teens to early 20s with a thin build. He appears to have brown hair and is about 5'7-5'9 and is possibly left-handed.

Police believe he injured himself on his hand from committing the crime.

If you recognize the individual or know anyone who fits the description of the photo please reach out to Wyandotte police.