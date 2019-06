- Witnesses tell us after the suspect shot a man like a brother to him, he was jumping over fences and running through their back yards trying to get away from police and that is their main priority now, making sure the 23-year-old man is caught.

"I was just playing the game, heard three gunshots came running outside, seen people running out the house screaming that somebody got shot," Lamont Street said.

When people in a Oak Park neighborhood figured out what those gunshots were about they couldn't help but wonder how could this could happen on Burton not far from Coolidge.

"It's really surprising because nothing ever happens in this neighborhood, it's very quiet, Street said."

Now there's a massive manhunt underway for Devante Bailey a 23-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed 29-year-old in the home they lived in. Police say they were like brothers.

"A common law brother-in-law was our suspect," Lt. Troy Taylor said.

Investigators don't know yet how things got so hot, a man is dead but police did get the call around 5:30 Saturday evening that shots had been fired.

Fox 2: "Had you been called to this house before?"

"As far as I know there has been no history here so what we're getting from family it's just out of character for everybody," Lt. Taylor said.

Police say the 23-year-old just came here from Alabama in the last couple of months and was staying at the home with four other people, including the victim and his child.

After the shooting police say Bailey ran. He was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt with security written on the back in white, he had on blue shorts, brown timberland boots. He's 6'0 with a thin build and short hair.

"I don't think he's out with any intent to harm anyone else just things got out of hand inside the residence," Lt. Taylor said.

Fox 2: "Was there a fight inside the residence?"

"Not as one would assume, it was very minor, obviously this whole thing could have been solved a different way," Lt. Taylor said.

Police are interviewing witnesses, and family trying to find Bailey, because he took off on foot police believe he is in a nearby city possibly Detroit. Police are looking into a couple of addresses that are linked to some family that he's associated with in that city.

If you have any information you can call Oak Park police or remain anonymous and call 1800-Speak-Up