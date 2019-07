- Police need the public's assistance in locating 52-year-old Nancy Williams.

Nancy was last seen by her son in the 20000 block of Charest on Thursday July 25th around 11:00 p.m.

Police say, her son woke up the next morning and noticed she and her gray 2011 Ford Focus SES were gone.

Her son is concerned because it is unusual for her to be gone this long.

Nancy is described as a 52-year old black female. She is 5'6", 160 LBS., thin build, medium brown complexion, black medium length straight hair.

She was last seen wearing a long pink shirt with "LOVE" in black and white lettering across the chest and blue Capri jeans.

Nancy is in good physical condition, but suffers from a mental illness.

If anyone has seen Nancy Williams, or knows of her whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department Eleventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1100 or 313-596-1140.