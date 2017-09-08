Murder suspect tackled, taken into custody after getting a flat tire on I-75

- Detroit police have taken a homicide suspect into custody after a lengthy pursuit along I-75 and through Detroit.

The chase began just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday on northbound I-75. The driver got on and off the interstate several times before getting a flat tire on northbound I-75 just before 12:50 p.m. Several police vehicles were right behind.

The suspect then got out of his car and attempted to run. The suspect hopped over the concrete barrier dividing the north and southbound lanes of I-75, running into oncoming traffic. Several authorities also hopped over the barrier and chased after him.

The suspect then climbed on top of a Chrysler Town and Country while he trying to escape, and was tackled to the ground from the roof of the minivan.

Police tell us the suspect is wanted for a homicide, but didn't provide any further details. The suspect was driving a charcoal gray Nissan Murano.

Right now, traffic is down to two lanes on northbound I-75 near the Ambassador Bridge while dozens of police vehicles are still at the scene.

